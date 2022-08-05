Understanding The Deceit, The Solution Is Simple

Thursday, August 4th, 2022 Live Stream





00:00 Passing Through intro

02:55 Require COVID-19 evidence from RCMP, courthouse later in October

24:51 Robbie Cressman Camp X Training

26:39 Dealing with border and ArriveCAN

38:51 Trump and Klaus Schwab

42:23 Addressing critics of Dr Judy Mikovits

45:13 FDA lack of testing

50:58 Nurse regrets taking injection

58:52 Pam Deol is missing (see below source for background)

62:03 Braveheart closing montage





BREAKING NEWS

Pam Deol has been missing since July 25th. We need to find her! -- Timestamp: 58:52 for Christopher's message





Watch previous interviews with Pam Deol:

- March 21st, 2022 - The People Know the Pedophilia https://www.bitchute.com/video/sev8HUMbghHk/

- March 17th, 2022 - Judiciary Corruption Exposed https://www.bitchute.com/video/i9RbaHYnYGqC/

- March 15th, 2022 - Pam Deol Public Testimony https://www.bitchute.com/video/L6o3anbbB36a/

- November 22nd, 2021 - They Kidnapped My Daughter - Judges, Lawyers/CPS & Police https://www.bitchute.com/video/qUgakNhVc1Ou/





**Check out this 42 page Response package. Bonnie Henry has been exposed as BC Health Minister. She knew the injections were not safe, it is an email string of BC website.: https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/Response_Package_HTH-2021-13807-compressed.pdf





A Warrior Calls - www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday @8pm EST





***The world must go to www.bit.ly/awcevidence and download all pdf's and videos.





All the evidence the world needs to see to understand the COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 LIE will be found.





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?