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NZ Media Covid Censorship Proof: Suppressed Video from Newshub
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185 views • September 16, 2021
This damning video clip should help to confirm what have become well-founded concerns that Jacinda Ardern and her team of lying Marxist compatriots are up to...
The following video has apparently been removed from the internet. The video has been circulating as a small compressed file, suitable for emailing. Hence the size.
Please spread this as far and wide - as many people as possible need to know about this.
This is just an example of the power of this insidious "government" to shut down democratic discussion in this country under instruction from a devious Prime Minister.
The following video has apparently been removed from the internet. The video has been circulating as a small compressed file, suitable for emailing. Hence the size.
Please spread this as far and wide - as many people as possible need to know about this.
This is just an example of the power of this insidious "government" to shut down democratic discussion in this country under instruction from a devious Prime Minister.
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