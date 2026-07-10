Alarming: Pesticides Found in Infant Formula Globally, Study Reveals

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* Systematic review analyzed 26 studies finding widespread infant formula contamination across multiple pesticide classes globally.
* Contamination originates from agricultural ingredients, processing, packaging, creating combined exposure with potentially synergistic health effects.
* Infants are especially vulnerable because developing bodies, higher relative intake, increase pesticide exposure risks significantly.
* Researchers questioned current residue limits, arguing protections remain inadequate for infant long-term safety outcomes overall.
* Advocacy groups recommend transitioning toward organic farming and stronger standards reducing contaminants protecting infant health.
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