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Blow the trumpet and warn the people
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191 views • August 25, 2021
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The video was taken in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on May 31, 2018.
In Ezekiel 33:3, we read, If when he seeth the sword come upon the land, he blow the trumpet, and warn the people? Are you warning the people of what is happening around the world: exponential rise in earthquakes, homosexual marriage, persecution of Christians, famines, pestilences, massive deaths of animals, people moving to and fro.
Those are signs of the end times that were prophesied to precede Christ’s return as they are mentioned in Matthew 24, Luke 21:11, 25; Hosea 4:3 and Daniel 12:4. Christ is that close to returning!
What are you doing to warn the people?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was taken in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on May 31, 2018.
In Ezekiel 33:3, we read, If when he seeth the sword come upon the land, he blow the trumpet, and warn the people? Are you warning the people of what is happening around the world: exponential rise in earthquakes, homosexual marriage, persecution of Christians, famines, pestilences, massive deaths of animals, people moving to and fro.
Those are signs of the end times that were prophesied to precede Christ’s return as they are mentioned in Matthew 24, Luke 21:11, 25; Hosea 4:3 and Daniel 12:4. Christ is that close to returning!
What are you doing to warn the people?
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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