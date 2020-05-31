Ole Dammegård: Message to military & Police (with Dutch subs)

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English spoken/Dutch subs: Ole Dammegård speaks directly to police officers and people from the military, an important message! NL: Ole Dammegård spreekt rechtstreeks tot militairen en politiemensen, een belangrijke boodschap! See also: ENGLISH: http://www.cooperatiedevrijemedia.nl/... DUTCH: http://www.cooperatiedevrijemedia.nl/...
Website Ole: www.lightonconspiracies.com
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