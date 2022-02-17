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FDA Admits Collusion with Big Pharma
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18 views • February 17, 2022
This is a hidden camera interview Cole, an FDA official who heads up that agency's Countermeasures Initiatives. He plays a key role in ensuring that drugs, vaccines, and other measures are approved for use. He made shocking revelations to an undercover reporter wherein he brags about the financial incentives that exist for companies like Pfizer and Moderna to get their mRNA genetic mutagens (COVID shots) approved for annual usage. "It'll be recurring fountain of revenue," Cole said in the hidden camera footage. "It might not be that much initially, but it'll recurring -- if they can -- if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company." There's much more like that in this interview. Perhaps the most explosive part of the footage is the moment where Cole brazenly admits that the FDA makes huge amounts of money from the industry it's supposed to be regulating.
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