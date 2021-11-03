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The Many Sides of Mental Wellness with Functional Psychologist Brant Cortright
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20 views • November 03, 2021
“In psychiatry, the idea is that if you’re anxious or depressed, you’ve got some sort of brain disease that requires lifelong medication; in psychology…it’s a matter of unskillful behavior and unskillful choices that lead to anxiety and depression, and that brings about the brain changes we see,” says Brant Cortright.
Which perspective would you side with?
According to Cortright, you don’t need to pick a side. We are both physical and psychological beings, and neither side can be reduced to the other.
Press play to discover:
How exposure to glyphosate leads to leaky gut and leaky brain, and the possible connection between smog and Alzheimer’s disease
The four pillars of the “healthy brain diet” and which exercises have positive neurogenic effects
The definition of neurogenesis, neuroplasticity, neurogenic rate, and what they mean for mood and cognition
Cortright is a psychologist, author, speaker, and former Professor Emeritus with the California Institute of Integral Studies. He discusses his philosophy on mental, physical, and overall health. This includes an examination of the ways in which our brains are under attack by an unprecedented number of toxins in our environment, and how this contributes to unprecedented rates of anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline.
Is it possible to restore mental health through diet and exercise changes? What foods should you eat (or not eat) in order to protect your cognitive and emotional health? Is psychotherapy always necessary? Can spiritual practices actually influence our mood and cognition?
These are just a few of the questions Cortright explores in today’s show.
Tune in, and check out Cortright’s books:
Functional Psychology for Anxiety, Depression, and Cognitive Decline
The Neurogenesis Diet and Lifestyle: Upgrade Your Brain, Upgrade Your Life
Integral Psychology: Yoga, Growth, and Opening the Heart
Psychotherapy and Spirit: Theory and Practice in Transpersonal Psychotherapy
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Which perspective would you side with?
According to Cortright, you don’t need to pick a side. We are both physical and psychological beings, and neither side can be reduced to the other.
Press play to discover:
How exposure to glyphosate leads to leaky gut and leaky brain, and the possible connection between smog and Alzheimer’s disease
The four pillars of the “healthy brain diet” and which exercises have positive neurogenic effects
The definition of neurogenesis, neuroplasticity, neurogenic rate, and what they mean for mood and cognition
Cortright is a psychologist, author, speaker, and former Professor Emeritus with the California Institute of Integral Studies. He discusses his philosophy on mental, physical, and overall health. This includes an examination of the ways in which our brains are under attack by an unprecedented number of toxins in our environment, and how this contributes to unprecedented rates of anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline.
Is it possible to restore mental health through diet and exercise changes? What foods should you eat (or not eat) in order to protect your cognitive and emotional health? Is psychotherapy always necessary? Can spiritual practices actually influence our mood and cognition?
These are just a few of the questions Cortright explores in today’s show.
Tune in, and check out Cortright’s books:
Functional Psychology for Anxiety, Depression, and Cognitive Decline
The Neurogenesis Diet and Lifestyle: Upgrade Your Brain, Upgrade Your Life
Integral Psychology: Yoga, Growth, and Opening the Heart
Psychotherapy and Spirit: Theory and Practice in Transpersonal Psychotherapy
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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