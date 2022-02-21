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Wake Up! Destruction Comes Unexpectedly Upon Those Who Sleep and Slumber! [18.02.2022]
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51 views • February 21, 2022
In this episode we will take a look at the murder of Amir Locke and in doing so we will discover how this Satanic ritual blood sacrifice is connected to other recent rituals. The symbolism connected to this event and the comment made by Amir's family members really provided a lot of confirmation concerning the purpose of these rituals which is to worship and exalt the Devil and to bring his Antichrist to power!
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beat credit:
J Grooves
4,269 Views feb 18, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8zGIcWq5DGk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
beat credit:
J Grooves
4,269 Views feb 18, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8zGIcWq5DGk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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