Superfood Paste
Published 16 hours ago

Ingredients:

1/3 c. Ground Organic Flaxseed

1/3 c. Ground Organic Ginger

1/3 c.

HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder

1 t.

HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper

1 c.

HRS Premium Manuka Honey

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients (except water) together until well blended in a

saucepan

on medium heat.

2. Cook for 7 minutes while stirring continuously.

3. Remove from heat.

4. Add water until desired consistency is reached.

5. Once cool, store in glass contai

ner at room temperature.

6. Take 1 T. daily

