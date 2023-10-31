It is reported that the military command of the Ukrainian army is leaving 'Avdiivka' under the cover of artillery strikes. At the moment, terrible weather has set in Avdiivka. Rains and cold wind have made their own adjustments to the offensive actions of the Russian army. All this allowed the leadership of 'Avdiivka' and the military command of the Ukrainian garrison to begin the evacuation process.........

