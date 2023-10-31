Foreign Mercenaries Fled 'AVDIIVKA'┃Russian Army Entered the Settlement of 'SEVERNOYE'

It is reported that the military command of the Ukrainian army is leaving 'Avdiivka' under the cover of artillery strikes. At the moment, terrible weather has set in Avdiivka. Rains and cold wind have made their own adjustments to the offensive actions of the Russian army. All this allowed the leadership of 'Avdiivka' and the military command of the Ukrainian garrison to begin the evacuation process.........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.