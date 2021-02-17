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My two dreams from 2016 about Nibiru (big waves, buildings swaying)
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150 views • February 17, 2021
Nibiru information from Jesus Christ to sister Clare from the channel Still Small Voice from https://www.heartdwellers.org/
http://search.stillsmallvoicetriage.org/message.php?id=171&;langCode=en-US
http://search.stillsmallvoicetriage.org/message.php?id=172&;langCode=en-US
I just wanted to share, because of the Still Small Voice channel on Youtube I have grown closer to Jesus by leaps and bounds. Very, very good channel. I highly recommend it.
Here's a playlist for those left behind after the rapture:
https://www.heartdwellers.org/rhema-page.html
https://vimeo.com/user89451676
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillsmallvoice
http://search.stillsmallvoicetriage.org/message.php?id=171&;langCode=en-US
http://search.stillsmallvoicetriage.org/message.php?id=172&;langCode=en-US
I just wanted to share, because of the Still Small Voice channel on Youtube I have grown closer to Jesus by leaps and bounds. Very, very good channel. I highly recommend it.
Here's a playlist for those left behind after the rapture:
https://www.heartdwellers.org/rhema-page.html
https://vimeo.com/user89451676
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillsmallvoice
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