Navy Seal Eric Greitens: We're Goin RINO Hunting! | EP 3003-6PM





US Senate candidate from Missouri Eric Greitens released an ad on Monday showing the former Navy SEAL carrying a weapon and leading a group of armed soldiers saying he is hunting RINOs (Republicans in name only.) The video has gone viral since it was posted at 8:30 a.m. CDT with well over one million views on Twitter. The Greitens campaign is encouraging supporters to become ‘RINO hunters.’ Facebook reportedly took down the ad. Twitter has chosen to leave the ad up but with a disclaimer and limitations on sharing and commenting. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21495





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