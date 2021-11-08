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056 The Investigative Judgement On Trial - What's Up Prof -- Walter Veith -- WUP 56
Sifting For Truth
Sifting For Truth
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20 views • November 08, 2021
In Episode 56 we discuss the Biblical foundation for the investigative judgement, and the importance thereof. We also discuss some questions such as "Did Jesus preach to the dead?", "Can man forgive sins according to John 20:21-23?", "Is Satan's personification of Jesus' Second Coming happening before or after the close of probation?", "What does it mean to walk in the spirit?", "What is the anti-type of the 40 year wandering in the wilderness?" and "How close is the second exodus?". And we also expound on the wonderful teaching of Righteousness by Faith.

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#InvestigativeJudgement, #RighteousnessByFaith, #CloseOfProbation, #JesusPreachingInHell, #WalterVeith, #What'sUpProf56, #SecondComing

0:00 Start
2:06 Jesus went to preach to those who died in the time of Noah
6:02 How do we justify our belief that man cannot forgive
8:38 Investigative Judgment from the Bible only
26:12 Satan's personification of Jesus's Second Coming before or after close of probation?
28:01 What does it mean to walk in the spirit?
31:22 Type & antitype of 40 year period between the plagues and claiming promised land
33:51 Second Great Exodus and how close do you think we are to it?
36:51 Righteousness by Faith
Keywords
healthfreedomclimate changegodholy spiritchristjesussalvationearthreligionmoneyfaithfreekindnessend timebelieveheaven helltendernesshealth wealthparidiceevolution sciencelove truthheart feelsin pain suffering
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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