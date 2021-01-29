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The Enemy Within (2016 Documentary on the Communist Infiltration of the United States Government)
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158 views • January 29, 2021
Trevor Loudon's terrifying documentary "Enemies Within" exposes the ties between elected officials in the highest reaches of the United States government and their radical, anti-American allies.
Featured in this video is Philip Haney, a DHS whistleblower who was found shot to death in a park-and-ride parking lot on February 21, 2020. Read more here: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/10/dhs_whistleblower_philip_hany_was_murdered_fighting_obamas_new_beginning_what_now.html
Featured in this video is Philip Haney, a DHS whistleblower who was found shot to death in a park-and-ride parking lot on February 21, 2020. Read more here: https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/10/dhs_whistleblower_philip_hany_was_murdered_fighting_obamas_new_beginning_what_now.html
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