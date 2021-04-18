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The Word "Protest" is Being Robbed! Call the Police!
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The media continues to use the word "protest" To describe massive carnage, property damage, and destruction. The word riot is losing all of its meaning, but they will not use the word "right" because it goes against their immediate financial interest by D incentivizing the activity which they profit from. The fake news, the corporate media is the enemy of the people.
#fakenews #protests #riots
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#fakenews #protests #riots
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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