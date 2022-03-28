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Christian Principles, Preppers Protecting Your Family 3-24-2022 Part 2
Resistance Chicks
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135 views • March 28, 2022
Following Along https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2022/03/christian-principles-precepts.html
Obey those who are your elders. Men who live as Freemen, and did liberate Others. Men who successfully obeyed God and his Ten Commandments. That is how you truly protect yourself. Esther is our example for today. Just like Moses.
Good News! Jesus died to destroy Satan and His children. Tyrants.
What matters is repenting, humbling ourselves before God and remember our great grand parents who had nothing but a gun, shovel, a horse, an axe maybe and a desire to live FREE!

THE PILGRIMS HAD NOTHNG. SEVERAL DIED, BUT SEVERAL LIVED. FOR FREEDOM.

LOSS OF ALL THE Modern CONVENIENCES IS independence freedom FROM TYRANNY.
This is time to scream out the Gospel of Jesus Christ. A Harvest ready to come in! Sad you still don’t understand the gospel. Read the Declaration and the Constitution, Together they are the Gospel: Every word derived from scriptures.
God's money, honest men use only God's money. Come as a child, enter the Kingdom of God: Obey the Bible, The Constitution, History. America's covenant with God. Stand. Do not fear. Do not compromise, no gold backed either.
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JoshWhoTV Resistance Chicks Podcast! https://www.joshwhoradio.net/director...
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Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information
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