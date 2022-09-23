Create New Account
Yair Lapid Enemy of Israel Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Published 2 months ago |

27 Elul, 5782

September 22, 2022

Shalom everyone,

Not everything that glitters is gold! Some times is you get "Fool's Gold"!

I have always said that there is a 'Secret Cabal' hidden within Israel for the destruction of Israel!

This video is called: Yair Lapid Enemy of Israel Torah Code.

Check it out!

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #Sammy


https://www.jewishpress.com/news/global/un/lapid-set-to-call-for-palestinian-state-in-un-address-blasted-by-coalition-partners/2022/09/21/

https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q


Operation Paperclip: Top-Secret U.S. Army Program to Recruit & Bring 1600 Nazi Scientists to America https://youtu.be/BK9-ugGGdUA

The Nazis Next Door: How America Became a Safe Haven for Hitler’s Men
https://youtu.be/uPL18TI0G_s


Malchut Israeli Knesset Party https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset Rabbis For Anusim https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/ GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai AnonUp.com https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai WeGo.Social https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

Keywords
naziyair lapidlapid

