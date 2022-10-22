"The Testimonies of An'chi" with Dr Stephen Pidgeon

For the first time, the name title of An'chi shall be raised among you - different from the understanding given by the Masoretes all of those decades ago, and more illustrative than the English interpreters have cared to admit. There is something here - buried within the ancient Ivriyt text - that will tell us more than what we have commonly believed to be the case when it comes to the testimonies in scripture. We are called to the testimony of Ha'Mashiach twice in the Cepher Chazon (Book of Revelation) for it is those who carry the testimony of Yahusha and who are guarding the commandments of Yahuah who are the target for Ha'Satan in his war against mankind. What do we actually know of the testimonies? What are they exactly? Let's explore these ideas with openness and see what we can discover, shall we?

