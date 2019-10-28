Trump Takes OUT ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi - 1663 6PM

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ISIS is a US-Israeli creation, a fact as clear as the sky is blue. It’s a truth as black and white as the colors on their flag. For many alternative news readers, this may be patently obvious, but this article is written for the large majority of people in the world who still have no idea who is really behind the rise of ISIS. No matter which name they go by – ISIS, ISIL, IS or Daesh – the group has been deliberately engineered by the US and Israel to achieve certain geopolitical goals. This was written before ISIS came on to the world stage. Clearly ISIS was no random uprising, but rather a carefully groomed and orchestrated controlled opposition group. E-Militia Article: CIA & Deep State Panics As Trump Takes Out Their Top Asset: ISIS Leader al-Baghdadi http://ow.ly/RUVf30pMRHU
GUEST: Will Johnson is the founder of Unite America First. He was a Democrat his
entire life until he moved to the state of California where he saw what
happens to a state under Democrat leadership. He now works to inform
Americans of the evil, lawless and divisive ways of the democrat party. And
he strives to unite the country based on our equal desire to protect our
families, love our country, respect American values and have a prosperous
country for generations to come. Will is one of the Black Influencers
brought together by Turning Point USA and he is the West Coast
Correspondent for InfoWars. WILL Now host his own show FIRE POWER for infowars.com
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