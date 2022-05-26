MONKEY(POX) BUSINESS AS USUAL - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220526/
This week on the New World Next Week: Kissinger warns Ukraine must give Russia territory; the monkeypox script unfolds exactly like the coronavirus script; and the digital ID agenda rolls out in country after country after country.