Chongqing city, August 24th. 2am. COVID App Alert ORANGE

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Chongqing city, August 24th. 2 am
Authority switched the color of all residents's QR code COVID app to orange and you need to take COVID test to turn it back to green.
Tonight , all 30 millions residents lining up the whole night to take mandatory COVID test.
Coming soon to a NWO city near YOU!
Source @Corona Conspiracy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link