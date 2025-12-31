(Adding: Two Majors #Summary for on the morning of December 31, 2025 at bottom of each day's first or second Russian video, BELOW)

⚡️Chronology of Line of Contact Changes and Territory Liberation by the "Vostok" Group in the South Donetsk Direction from January 1 to December 31 — summing up the results of 2025.

🔸As a result of active and coordinated actions by the "Vostok" troops group, over the past year, more than 2,100 sq. km of territory in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions were brought under control.

❗️Far Eastern soldiers liberated several important settlements — major enemy defense areas: Velyka Novoselivka, Bohatyr, Komar, Uspenovka, Hulyai Pole. In total, 94 settlements came under the "Vostok" group's control during the year.

The year 2025 was rich in great and important accomplishments, achievements, and heroic deeds for the Far Eastern soldiers. The "Vostok" troops group continues to demonstrate skilled commanders, brave warriors, reliable comrades, and top-class specialists. On behalf of the Voin DV channel administration, we wish good luck, strong health, and patience.

The Far Eastern Express continues moving according to schedule! Victory will be ours!

Two Majors #Summary for on the morning of December 31, 2025

▪️As a result of a massive drone attack by the enemy in the Krasnodar Krai, two people were injured in Tuapse, and 5 houses, one of the docks in the port, and equipment at the refinery were damaged. Before midnight, 21 drones were destroyed in the Moscow region, and a civilian was injured in the village of Pagubino. Drones were shot down in Crimea, Belgorod, Kursk, and Tula regions before midnight. During the day, more than 100 UAVs were destroyed over our regions.

▪️The Russian Armed Forces attacked Odessa. The strikes hit energy facilities and port infrastructure, leaving part of the city without electricity again. During the day, strikes also hit targets in Chernomorsk (Ilyichevsk).

▪️ In the Bryansk region, in the evening in the village of Kurkovichi of the Starodub district, a drone-kamikaze hit a car, and a civilian was injured. The enemy announced an evacuation from a number of districts of the neighboring Chernigov region.

▪️ On the Sumy direction - fierce battles on all sectors. The GRU "North" is conducting offensive actions in the Sumy and Krasnopolsky districts. In the settlements occupied by our troops of the Sumy region, the enemy regularly uses MLRS, despite the presence of non-evacuated civilians.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Voznesenovka of the Shebekino district, a UAF drone attacked a car, a man and a woman died on the spot. On the section of the Grushevka - Pyatnitskoe highway, a woman was killed by a FPV drone hitting a car. In the village of Zozuli, a man was injured by a FPV drone explosion. In the village of Zamostie, a car was attacked by a drone, a man and a woman were injured. Under the attacks of Grayvoron, Nova Tavolzhanka, Shebekino, Leonovka, Voznesenovka, Pyatnitskoe

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, south and east of Volchansk, the GRU "North" is conducting heavy counterattacks in the area of Staritsa, southwest of Lyman, in the Volchansk Gutors.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the situation remains difficult. The weather has been hampering our drones from supporting and supplying fighters holding a focal defense, including in the encirclement. There is no single line of combat contact, a "layered cake" of UAF and our units' positions.

▪️ North of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces are conducting active actions in the direction of Dobropillya (https://t.me/dva_majors/85933). To the west, they report successes in the area of Grishino. In the area of Novoyakovlevka, the enemy periodically counterattacks.

▪️ In Gulyaipole, our forces are consolidating on the occupied positions.

▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, as a result of a massive attack by enemy UAVs on energy facilities, there was an emergency power outage. The outage affected about 170 thousand subscribers. Restoration work is underway. Socially significant objects are connected to backup power sources. There are battles in Primorsky, in the area of Pavlovka and on the approaches to Novoyakovlevka.

The report was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors