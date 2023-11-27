The Reincarnation of King Saul?

Known Sources for Images in Video:

The bust/statue, as it stands today in the extraordinary Israel Museum in Jerusalem; The picture was in Moshe Dayan’s (otherwise unremarkable) book, Living With the Bible, and listed by him as possibly the head of an Israelite monarch – perhaps even king David. However, since then, the academic consensus feels it is more likely an Ammonite relic (Dayan obtained it from a dealer in Jordan), and of a deity, not a mortal ruler. In addition, whereas Dayan dated the bust to the late 11th century BCE, the scholastic majority decided it was of a later provenance – late to mid 8th century BCE. The fact it is indisputably Ammonite or Israelite, it must therefore be a likeness of anyone from Saul of Israel (circa 1020-1010 BCE) to Uzziah of Judah (circa, anything from 783-736 BCE).





Bristol Psalter Image of King Saul (The Last Image in the Video); This pocket-sized 11th-century manuscript contains the Greek text of the Psalms followed by Biblical poetry.

It is an example of a group of manuscripts known as ‘marginal psalters’, so called because the margins are lavishly decorated with images related to the text of the Psalms. What makes this Psalter special, is that many of its pages have survived the centuries with minimal whitewashing attempts or alteration: and depicts the Biblical Hebrew Israelites as they were, a dark skin, Negro people with dark bushy hair or Afros.

The volume was discovered in the possession of Western College in Bristol in 1921.

Manuscript: BL Additional 40731 The Bristol Psalter; Folio: 240r; Dating: 1000-1100; From: Istanbul, Turkey; Holding Institution: British Library

