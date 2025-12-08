BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
John Lennon - Happy Christmas (War Is Over)
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
29 views • 3 days ago

DECEMBER 8TH, 2025

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" is a Christmas song released in 1971 as a single by the Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir. It was the seventh single released by John Lennon outside his work with the Beatles. The song reached number four in the United Kingdom, where its release was delayed until November 1972, and has occasionally re-emerged on the UK singles chart, most notably following Lennon's murder in December 1980, when it peaked at number two.

---------------

I REMEMBER SEEING BILLBOARDS IN TORONTO, WHEN I WAS 15, THAT SAID SIMPLY, WAR IS OVER, AND IN SMALL PRINT UNDER IT, IF YOU WANT IT.....MISS HIM!


john lennonhappy christmaswar is overhappy xmas
