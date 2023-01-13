7 Deadly Sins (part 2 Envy) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 70

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy





Jan 12, 2023

Why is the sin of envy so dangerous and why is it one of the 7 Deadly Sins? How can we truly practice the gratitude that will help us overcome the sin of envy? Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC as he explains how envy arises in our lives and how we can conquer it and see the amazing story of a professional soccer player who gave up fame and fortune to serve God as a priest.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 70: 7 Deadly Sins - Envy vs Gratitude.





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrO5qT6UsGk



