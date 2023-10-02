Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Man helps crying polar bear. A few minutes later the unbelievable happens
channel image
High Hopes
2819 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
159 views
Published 18 hours ago

Laddy Stories


Aug 18, 2023


📕 Our book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.de/gp/product/3748...


👑 Become a member and support the channel: https://bit.ly/3wqh5IJ


For copyright issues relating to our channel please contact us directly at :

[email protected]

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

► Don't miss any more videos:

Subscribe me for free: https://bit.ly/35CZSCx


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-HwmHdaqAw

Keywords
polar bearcryingrescueunbelievableswimmingladdy stories

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket