I'm Sorry, My Little Pups! Mother Dog Tearfully Watched Her Pups Gone Away

She was in that cubicle for 2 years. No one wanted to give her a home. They just came and went. What would have happened if the rescuer didn't come?

It was impossible for them all to have survived in those conditions. And, you know, three were already dead. Five were still alive.

They gave her name Blaya. It was mother and her puppies. Blaya lived in that cubicle for two years. Completely closed and alone for years. The only time she managed to escape, she got pregnant. And there inside, she gave birth without any conditions.

A rotten smell emanated from old food. Sour food was all she had available to eat. Clam shells, olives, and other things were all rotten.

She certainly had no milk left to feed her children.

Those little eyes broke our hearts into a thousand pieces. It was a look of suffering, of fear because of strangers, and it was also a look of hope.

