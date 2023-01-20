Interview with Maxime Bernier, Leader PPC on saving Canada

In this episode of TishTalk, I interview Maxime Bernier, leader of PPC. We discuss why PPC is critical to saving Canada from the radical left communist agenda. We talk about the meltdown of the banks, inflation, taxes and how he would stop this and the soaring foods prices as Prime Minister. We talk about how Canada used to be a leader in innovation, energy and engineering and how he would reinvest in industry and small business. We discuss the breakdown of our healthcare system, alarming suicide rates among our youth and how PPC is the only federal party that opposed Agenda 2030 and the climate fraud plus more. Great interview.

This month’s podcast sponsor is The Roots Brand for detox products. Click the below link to save 10% of all products until Feb 10, 2023:

https://therootbrands.com/TishTalk