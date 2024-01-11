Firstpost





Jan 10, 2024





Poland's Presidential Palace Raided: Fugitive Opposition MPs Arrested | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Warsaw police raided the Polish presidential palace and arrested two members of parliament from the opposition party. Poland's government has been slammed for sending troops into the presidential palace. It is seen a another escalation of the fight between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. Duda was appointed by the previous government who are now in the opposition. Will Poland's dual power centres keep clashing in the days to come? Palki Sharma brings you the full story.





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9v0ovzyrSI