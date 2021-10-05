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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #418 UNITED AIRLINES FIRES HUNDREDS OF UNVACCINATED EMPLOYEES
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80 views • October 05, 2021
ABC News:
The airline said it has begun terminating up to 593 employees who failed to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate, with seven staffers already filing lawsuits in response.
The airline said it has begun terminating up to 593 employees who failed to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate, with seven staffers already filing lawsuits in response.
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