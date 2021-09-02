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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Alaska Rep Says Election Integrity Concerns MUST Be Resolved
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40 views • September 02, 2021
So many Americans on both sides of the aisle have expressed concerns about election integrity and fraud that not addressing the issue is simply not an option anymore, explained Alaska Representative David Eastman in this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium in South Dakota. Even without specific evidence that any particular race was rigged, the fears of fraud outlined in 2016 and then again in 2020 mean that Americans are losing confidence in their elections, which could be devastating. Rep. Eastman also provides some insight and lessons he learned in Alaska that might help the nation deal with this crisis.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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