The short answer is this: God's legal system requires punishment for wrongdoing, and it had to be this way because God is just.
Check out the video for more, and to dive even deeper, check out the full post at https://chanceofwonder.com/why-does-god-have-to-punish-sin-with-death/
* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u
* Book FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/
* Book Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/
Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.