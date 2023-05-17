Create New Account
Their intent is to KILL millions, if not billions, of people, says Mike Yeadon, PhD
417 views
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
“We are in the middle of an ongoing crime… the biggest crime in history.” “The intent  [is totalitarian control],  removing everybody’s freedom…” “I think  [ it ] will involve  killing… millions,  if not billions,  of people.” “[ This is all ]  long-planned... “This stuff has been rehearsed… for at least  25 years.” “Terrifyingly,  [ they are also destroying  food production  and fertilizer production.]” “[This will cause] mass starvation, war and  global migration.”

The video by Wide Awake Media was posted on 4 May 2023 on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/LeadingReport/status/1654179518842650624

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
genocidedepopulationmike yeadon phd

