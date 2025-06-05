BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Climate of Corruption: Politics and Power Behind The Global Warming Hoax by Larry Bell
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
231 followers
Follow
20 views • 15 hours ago

In "Climate of Corruption: Politics and Power Behind The Global Warming Hoax," Larry Bell presents a contentious perspective on the global warming debate, arguing that it is not a scientific issue but a politically driven narrative. He asserts that the hysteria surrounding global warming was manufactured, beginning with James Hansen's 1988 Senate testimony, and criticizes the IPCC reports as politically motivated tools rather than objective scientific documents. Bell claims to have witnessed data manipulation and a corrupted peer review process during his time as a reviewer of the IPCC reports, echoing concerns raised by physicist Dr. Frederick Seitz. He dismisses the notion of significant human impact on the climate, suggesting that a warmer climate could benefit agriculture in developing nations. Bell also highlights the leaked emails from the University of East Anglia's Climate Research Unit, which he interprets as evidence of scientists conspiring to exaggerate temperature increases and suppress dissenting views. He further criticizes the media for promoting a "climate change crisis" despite evidence of cooling and accuses proponents of the narrative, like Al Gore, of having financial incentives tied to green energy and carbon trading. Ultimately, Bell's book is a call for skepticism, urging readers to question the motivations behind climate policies and to demand transparency and accountability from both political and scientific leaders. He advocates for critical thinking and open dialogue, warning of the potential dire consequences of misguided policies.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
