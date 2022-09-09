Queen Elizabeth Death - Prince Charles Related to Dracula Vlad the Impaler

#queenelizabeth is dead at age 96, leaving her son Prince Charles and who is related to Vlad the Impaler or better known as Dracula, to now take over the throne #shorts Prince Charles actually still retains property in Transylvania to this day. The #queen and the entire #royalfamily have many #secrets.
Fighting for truth 👊, #laughter 🤣 and the American way. We’re Eric and Tara – a married, freedom-fighting and small business owner duo 🦸♂️🦸♀️ dishing up honest and snarky #truth and opinions about the world we’re living in today. Informative, inspiring and always entertaining. The last thing these assholes in power and #libtards want is to have us shine a light on truth and laugh at them along the way. We refuse to be silenced 🗣 Welcome to Real and Unfiltered. #realandunfiltered #realunfiltered
Because of #bigtechcensorship of real and
unfiltered #freespeech , we’re
expanding our reach to as many social media, video and podcast platforms as
possible. Help us fight back against #censorship by joining
our free Real and Unfiltered tribe, following us on our various platforms,
sharing our videos, buying us a cup of coffee, or sporting some of our
custom-designed patriot and unfiltered gear, all of which can be found on our
website https://www.thewisejester.com/realandunfilteredlinks
BENEFITS OF JOINING OUR REAL AND UNFILTERED TRIBE:
🌟 100% free
🔗 Stay connected – avoid Big Tech censorship by receiving show alerts, info and updates
🛒 10% off all Wise Jester merchandise orders
📧 Privacy and spam free – we’ll never share your info with third parties or spam you. You’ll receive emails only about show alerts, updates, news and product offerings.
OTHER PLATFORMS
✳️ Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real-and-unfiltered/
✳️ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RealandUnfiltered
✳️ Gab https://gab.com/RealandUnfiltered
✳️ GETTR https://gettr.com/user/realunfiltered
✳️ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/real.and.unfiltered/
✳️ Odysee https://odysee.com/@RealandUnfiltered:e
✳️ Parler https://parler.com/RealandUnfiltered
✳️ Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1489731
✳️ Telegram https://t.me/RealandUnfiltered
✳️ Truth Social https://truthsocial.com/@RealandUnfiltered
✳️ Twitter https://twitter.com/RealandUnfilter
✳️ YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNIQkv6rkY20eX6RkRCxNTA
SUPPORT REAL AND UNFILTERED
👉 Buy us a cup of coffee https://www.thewisejester.com/realandunfilteredlinks
👉 Merchandise https://www.thewisejester.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.