BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

German Prosecutors Warn Bill Gates 'Prison Awaits' As Cancer-Causing DNA Found in Covid Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
303 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
289 views • 7 hours ago

German prosecutors are circling. Their message to Bill Gates? "Judgment is coming."

In recent weeks, a series of leaked documents and whistleblower testimonies have begun to shed light on Gates's role in what many are now calling a global crime against humanity, one that unfolded during the COVID-19 pandemic and may have cost millions of lives.

But this didn't start in 2020. For decades, Bill Gates has operated in plain sight, disguising domination as philanthropy. From unauthorized vaccine trials on vulnerable children in Africa and India, to experimental population programs disguised as humanitarian aid, he's pursued a vision rooted not in healing… but in control. In eugenics. In quiet depopulation.



Tags: German, German prosecutors, Bill Gates, Gates, Judgment, depopulation, democide, whistleblower, testimonies, crime against humanity, COVID-19, COVID, pandemic, plandemic, millions of lives, 2020, philanthropy, unauthorized vaccines, vaccines, jab, bioweapon, vaccine trials, children, Africa, India, experimental, population, humanitarian aid, eugenics

Keywords
vaccineschildren2020pandemicdepopulationafricawhistleblowereugenicsbill gatesindiagatesbioweapondemocidejudgmentgermancrime against humanityjabexperimentaltestimoniescovid-19covidplandemicphilanthropygerman prosecutorsmillions of lives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy