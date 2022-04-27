BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights of the 1964 NHRA U.S. Nationals
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1495 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • April 27, 2022
26 Apr 2022 | David Kennedy
nhra.com

Excerpt:

"In the early ’60s Pontiacs were winning on the dragstrips and superspeedways. Chrysler saw what motorsports had done for the stodgy Pontiac brand, and wanted its own engine to win NHRA and NASCAR races—and with them the hearts of car buyers."

https://www.nhra.com/news/2022/426-it-s-426-hemi-day-celebrate-legendary-engine-s-1964-nhra-us-nationals-super-stock


Highlights of the show include:

7 minutes, 59 seconds: Dave Strickler in his A/FX Dodge slamming gears

8 minutes, 26 seconds: Wally Parks interviewing Don Garlits (driving a 392-cid Hemi)

11 minutes, 52 seconds: SS/A Dodges and Plymouths with Drag Hemi engines

14 minutes, 26 seconds: SS/A Dodges and Plymouths with Drag Hemi engines in semifinals

15 minutes, 02 seconds: SS/A Final—Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs Forrest Pitcock’s Golden Commando Plymouth

19 minutes, 39 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge in the winner’s circle

22 minutes, 10 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs Forrest Pitcock’s Golden Commando Plymouth second round eliminations

23 minutes, 27 seconds: Wally and Barbara Parks watching the Stock races

23 minutes, 34 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs John Dallafior

23 minutes, 46 seconds: Roger Lindamood’s Color Me Gone II vs Dick Landy

24 minutes, 10 seconds: Roger Lindamood’s Color Me Gone II vs Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge

26 minutes, 43 seconds: Don Garlits’ record-setting win in Top Fuel with a 392-cid Hemi
Keywords
indianapolisindy1964nhradrag racingus nationals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

Morgan S. Verity
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be &#8220;Sunken City&#8221;; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be “Sunken City”; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Iva Greene
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy