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Highlights of the 1964 NHRA U.S. Nationals
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93 views • April 27, 2022
26 Apr 2022 | David Kennedy
nhra.com
Excerpt:
"In the early ’60s Pontiacs were winning on the dragstrips and superspeedways. Chrysler saw what motorsports had done for the stodgy Pontiac brand, and wanted its own engine to win NHRA and NASCAR races—and with them the hearts of car buyers."
https://www.nhra.com/news/2022/426-it-s-426-hemi-day-celebrate-legendary-engine-s-1964-nhra-us-nationals-super-stock
Highlights of the show include:
7 minutes, 59 seconds: Dave Strickler in his A/FX Dodge slamming gears
8 minutes, 26 seconds: Wally Parks interviewing Don Garlits (driving a 392-cid Hemi)
11 minutes, 52 seconds: SS/A Dodges and Plymouths with Drag Hemi engines
14 minutes, 26 seconds: SS/A Dodges and Plymouths with Drag Hemi engines in semifinals
15 minutes, 02 seconds: SS/A Final—Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs Forrest Pitcock’s Golden Commando Plymouth
19 minutes, 39 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge in the winner’s circle
22 minutes, 10 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs Forrest Pitcock’s Golden Commando Plymouth second round eliminations
23 minutes, 27 seconds: Wally and Barbara Parks watching the Stock races
23 minutes, 34 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs John Dallafior
23 minutes, 46 seconds: Roger Lindamood’s Color Me Gone II vs Dick Landy
24 minutes, 10 seconds: Roger Lindamood’s Color Me Gone II vs Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge
26 minutes, 43 seconds: Don Garlits’ record-setting win in Top Fuel with a 392-cid Hemi
nhra.com
Excerpt:
"In the early ’60s Pontiacs were winning on the dragstrips and superspeedways. Chrysler saw what motorsports had done for the stodgy Pontiac brand, and wanted its own engine to win NHRA and NASCAR races—and with them the hearts of car buyers."
https://www.nhra.com/news/2022/426-it-s-426-hemi-day-celebrate-legendary-engine-s-1964-nhra-us-nationals-super-stock
Highlights of the show include:
7 minutes, 59 seconds: Dave Strickler in his A/FX Dodge slamming gears
8 minutes, 26 seconds: Wally Parks interviewing Don Garlits (driving a 392-cid Hemi)
11 minutes, 52 seconds: SS/A Dodges and Plymouths with Drag Hemi engines
14 minutes, 26 seconds: SS/A Dodges and Plymouths with Drag Hemi engines in semifinals
15 minutes, 02 seconds: SS/A Final—Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs Forrest Pitcock’s Golden Commando Plymouth
19 minutes, 39 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge in the winner’s circle
22 minutes, 10 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs Forrest Pitcock’s Golden Commando Plymouth second round eliminations
23 minutes, 27 seconds: Wally and Barbara Parks watching the Stock races
23 minutes, 34 seconds: Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge vs John Dallafior
23 minutes, 46 seconds: Roger Lindamood’s Color Me Gone II vs Dick Landy
24 minutes, 10 seconds: Roger Lindamood’s Color Me Gone II vs Jim Thornton’s Ramcharger Dodge
26 minutes, 43 seconds: Don Garlits’ record-setting win in Top Fuel with a 392-cid Hemi
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