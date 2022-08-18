“I WILL NOT BOW!” Persecuted Pastor Artur Pawlowski Stands Firm and Defeats Globalists

While so many Christian leaders cowered under the tyrannical and nonsensical rule of their governments during the so-called pandemic, very few displayed the courage and determination to remain obedient to God...and one of them is Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Like a modern-day Paul, he went to prison, spent time in solitary confinement and faced people plotting to murder him for his beliefs. This is the story of his victory through his unwavering faith.

Where are Christian leaders who should be standing up against this tyranny like Pastor Pawlowski? WHERE ARE THEY?



