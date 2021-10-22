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New Study Proves Covid Vaccine Worthless - New Drug Molnupiravir Mutates Human DNA - Heal from VAX
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145 views • October 22, 2021
New Study Proves Covid Vaccine Worthless - New Drug Molnupiravir Mutates Human DNA - Heal from VAX Why are the elites so afraid of Ivermectin? Because the plan was to first release a deadly virus, then introduce a "vaccine" to mutate the virus and then introduce a pill that would work with the virus and the vaccine to alter your DNA.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeSJWGSnN8A https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7inaTiDKaU&;t=1480s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFkfE61Gewc&;t=265s
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