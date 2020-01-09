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Through Our Prayer - Chris Madsen
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19 views • January 09, 2020
Through our prayer I see every heart shining as the Sun.
Through our prayer I see pure Love filling all of us.
Through our vision I see Love healing all. Healing all our world, Love healing all.
Through our prayer I feel every heart joining in as one.
Through our prayer I feel every soul shining Light.
In this vision I feel Love healing all. Healing all our world, Love healing all.
The Sun rising through the darkest night restores all the lands brings back the Light.
This prayer rising through the world tonight invites every soul to shine the Light.
Love now flows to every soul, now our world is restored.
Written/performed manifested by Chris Madsen
www.chrismadsen.com
Through our prayer I see pure Love filling all of us.
Through our vision I see Love healing all. Healing all our world, Love healing all.
Through our prayer I feel every heart joining in as one.
Through our prayer I feel every soul shining Light.
In this vision I feel Love healing all. Healing all our world, Love healing all.
The Sun rising through the darkest night restores all the lands brings back the Light.
This prayer rising through the world tonight invites every soul to shine the Light.
Love now flows to every soul, now our world is restored.
Written/performed manifested by Chris Madsen
www.chrismadsen.com
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