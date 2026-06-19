6.19.26 - Living History with George Washington (ish) and School Choice with Kelley Williams-Bolar

A pair of important videos on today's episode, starting with an Akron, OH mom who broke some rules get her kids the education they needed--and made her a school choice icon for many. Then, as we celebrate America's 250th Birthday, we get to listen to a living historian do some Living History, as he channels General George Washington during the Revolutionary War...and other past presidents and generals who were instrumental in our nation's growth to power and prosperity. Enjoy!



Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.



🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.



📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 7-9 AM EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show



👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America



💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!