BIDEN USING MILITARY TO MOVE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS INTO RED STATES

BIDEN USING MILITARY TO MOVE MILLIONS OF ILLEGALS INTO RED STATESVirtually every branch/agency of government has been politicized and weaponized by the Communist/Democrats. Tucker exposes that a whistleblower sent him confirmation that Biden is engaged in a massive Illegal Resettlement effort using our obviously corrupt/treasonous military, settling MILLIONS into Red States to affect voting.Please check out our HUGE "INDEXED" LIBRARY ON THE CRIMINAL COVID-19 HOAX. It's an enormous free resource where you can find out the truth about everything related to COVID-19: Find out the truth about the fraudulent testing procedure, fake case and death numbers, who Dr. Fauci really is, who Bill Gates really is, the truth about the vaccine industry and the dangers of their products and much much more. There's nothing like this resource anywhere on the internet! SHARE IT WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY!