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The Brain That Wouldn't Die - Classic Film! PUBLIC DOMAIN
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38 views • February 14, 2020
Public Domain Movie:
https://www.amc.com/talk/2007/07/public-domain-s
Boy meets girl. Boy loses girl after she is decapitated in a horrific car crash. Boy spatulas girl’s head from the freeway, brings it to his neuroscience lab and keeps it alive in a electrified pickle jar, looking for a stray Jayne Mansfield like torso to stitch it to so his love can once again be fulfilled.
That’s right, it’s everyone’s favorite brain-in-a-jar movie, The Brain That Wouldn’t Die, and it’s lapsed into the public domain. This is one of those strange cases where a film is both a science fiction classic and completely, objectively terrible.
But in what other film will you hear a character soliloquize in earnest, “The paths of experimentation twist and turn through mountains of miscalculations and often lose themselves in error and darkness?”
https://www.amc.com/talk/2007/07/public-domain-s
Boy meets girl. Boy loses girl after she is decapitated in a horrific car crash. Boy spatulas girl’s head from the freeway, brings it to his neuroscience lab and keeps it alive in a electrified pickle jar, looking for a stray Jayne Mansfield like torso to stitch it to so his love can once again be fulfilled.
That’s right, it’s everyone’s favorite brain-in-a-jar movie, The Brain That Wouldn’t Die, and it’s lapsed into the public domain. This is one of those strange cases where a film is both a science fiction classic and completely, objectively terrible.
But in what other film will you hear a character soliloquize in earnest, “The paths of experimentation twist and turn through mountains of miscalculations and often lose themselves in error and darkness?”
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