Noam SHREDS CNN Host on Live TV over Border as Texas Holds Strong Against Biden

Dive into the escalating border crisis as Gary Franchi reveals the truth behind CNN’s Dana Bash’s attempt to shield Biden from blame, Governor Kristi Noem's fiery response, and Texas’ unyielding stance. Discover how the Border Patrol Union boldly aligns with Texas against the federal government and uncover the unfolding drama of the House panel's move to impeach DHS Chief Mayorkas. This eye-opening report cuts through the media spin, laying bare the realities of a nation grappling with border security and political strife. Don't miss Gary's penetrating analysis and the powerful final thought that brings home the significance of these tumultuous events for every American.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html