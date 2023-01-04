Expect Trump to run for president: South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham

🔵Claims made against this video fall under FAIR USE.If you are reviewing this content manually, understand that this content does NOT violate C.right fair use laws and therefore cannot be claimed.

Under case precedent Hosseinzedeh vs Kline, a judge ruled that critique of any copyright material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work, is allowed under fair use.





Link: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/summaries/hosseinzadeh-klein-sdny2017.pdf





This content includes 10 second or less segments of the original material mixed with extensive commentary not intended to be a reproduction of the original work.





Source 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013%3A5&version=KJV

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A2-3&version=KJV

Sublink: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Published by Bible Gateway; New testament scriptures; (Revelation 13:5) and (Revelation 13:2-3); Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 14, 2022.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2: https://youtu.be/WGrOqEead4A

Expect Trump to run for president: Lindsey Graham; Published by Fox News; YouTube; Date published: January 14, 2022; Date of website access: January 14, 2022.











