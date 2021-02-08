BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WOTN #10 Is Superbowl Sunday A Marker For the Patriots?
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
Max Plageus: Witness of Truth
42 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
487 views • February 08, 2021
Superbowl Sunday is a major pastime for friends and families and is one of the most watched events of the year. Some patriots believe it will be a trigger for an event in which we take back our country. I don't know if that will be true, but the halftime show every year has become more pagan, more dark, and more satanic each year. And it is one if the biggest times if the year for sex traffickers. Anyway, check out my latest news and information about this crazy world we are living in.

Follow me on Minds.
MaxPlageus @MaxPlageus

Follow me on Brighteon
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maxplageus

Follow me on Gab
Max Plageus @Kingdxm

Follow me on Bitchue
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aESSmH9GgJeL/

Follow me on Rumble
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
Keywords
democratsrepublicanshuman traffickingvaccinewall streetaocilluminatisuperbowlagenda 21washington dctime magazinefauciarrestsccpmaskselection fraudcovid 19pedofilescommunist takeover
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

GENIUS Act Stirs Controversy as Former White House Insider Profited from Stablecoin Legislation

Belle Carter
DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 &#8220;Likely Noncitizens&#8221;

DOJ Sues California Over Voter Rolls After Flagging 20,000 “Likely Noncitizens”

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy