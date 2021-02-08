WOTN #10 Is Superbowl Sunday A Marker For the Patriots?

Superbowl Sunday is a major pastime for friends and families and is one of the most watched events of the year. Some patriots believe it will be a trigger for an event in which we take back our country. I don't know if that will be true, but the halftime show every year has become more pagan, more dark, and more satanic each year. And it is one if the biggest times if the year for sex traffickers. Anyway, check out my latest news and information about this crazy world we are living in.Follow me on Minds.MaxPlageus @MaxPlageusFollow me on BrighteonMax Plageus Witness of TruthFollow me on GabMax Plageus @KingdxmFollow me on BitchueMax Plageus Witness of TruthFollow me on RumbleMax Plageus Witness of Truth