© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WOTN #10 Is Superbowl Sunday A Marker For the Patriots?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
487 views • February 08, 2021
Superbowl Sunday is a major pastime for friends and families and is one of the most watched events of the year. Some patriots believe it will be a trigger for an event in which we take back our country. I don't know if that will be true, but the halftime show every year has become more pagan, more dark, and more satanic each year. And it is one if the biggest times if the year for sex traffickers. Anyway, check out my latest news and information about this crazy world we are living in.
Follow me on Minds.
MaxPlageus @MaxPlageus
Follow me on Brighteon
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maxplageus
Follow me on Gab
Max Plageus @Kingdxm
Follow me on Bitchue
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aESSmH9GgJeL/
Follow me on Rumble
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
Follow me on Minds.
MaxPlageus @MaxPlageus
Follow me on Brighteon
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maxplageus
Follow me on Gab
Max Plageus @Kingdxm
Follow me on Bitchue
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aESSmH9GgJeL/
Follow me on Rumble
Max Plageus Witness of Truth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.