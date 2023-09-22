President TRUMP Mentions THE PAUSE again... and the non-TRADITIONAL way.... 👀

Trump describing the "pause" again!
He talks about not doing it the traditional way.
He talks about the psychology of what is being accomplished by the "pause" 👀
He would have a hard time being any more obvious without telling us exactly when he is ending the PAUSE and returning publicly. 😂🤣
FULL SPEECH:
https://youtu.be/ofJ0StqDtqs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.