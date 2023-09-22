Create New Account
President TRUMP Mentions THE PAUSE again... and the non-TRADITIONAL way.... 👀
channel image
GalacticStorm
2132 Subscribers
224 views
Published 16 hours ago

Trump describing the "pause" again!

He talks about not doing it the traditional way.

He talks about the psychology of what is being accomplished by the "pause" 👀

He would have a hard time being any more obvious without telling us exactly when he is ending the PAUSE and returning publicly. 😂🤣


FULL SPEECH:

https://youtu.be/ofJ0StqDtqs

