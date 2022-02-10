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Small Pox Released In Yemen, Govt Is Real Misinformation, DC Not Part Of US & Fraudci Exposed
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244 views • February 10, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Washington DC is not part of the United States - https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1491268037194166277?ref_src=aimlessnews
The noose is tightening around these traitors - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-and-peter-daszak-used-burner-phones-in-plot-to-coverup-wuhan-lab-leak/?ref_src=aimlessnews
People are using the system to take these fools down - https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1491261751685369856?ref_src=aimlessnews
You want misinformation, here it is - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-wasnt-bill-gates-flagged-for-misinformation/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Small pox in Yemen, here we go - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/subscribers-only-covert-intel-smallpox-outbreak-confirmed?ref_src=aimlessnews
Uh oh, small pox headed to Germany - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/02/09/german-interior-minister-plans-massive-migrant-influx/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Good luck with that inflation - https://twitter.com/Ben__Rickert/status/1491216188348977156?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx shuts down immune system - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-ryan-cole-speaks-out-alarming-rise-in-cancers-due-to-vaccine-effect-on-tumor-suppression-genes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Doctors are fake heroes - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1491273148201070593?ref_src=aimlessnews
They have to make up racism, because there isn't any - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-college-student-charged-with-faking-racist-hate-crime/?ref_src=aimlessnews
But Disney is sure trying to the racism garbage - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disney-teaches-kids-about-microaggression/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Teachers union is the enemy of parents - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/teachers-union-boss-randi-weingarten-says-will-support-unmasking-kids-zero-covid-transmission-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Play by the rules when surfing - https://youtu.be/-ZoPR4pCwm0
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1491402643960664068?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Honk! Honk! Honk! - Original Song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70AlB_CLrd0
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Washington DC is not part of the United States - https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1491268037194166277?ref_src=aimlessnews
The noose is tightening around these traitors - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-and-peter-daszak-used-burner-phones-in-plot-to-coverup-wuhan-lab-leak/?ref_src=aimlessnews
People are using the system to take these fools down - https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1491261751685369856?ref_src=aimlessnews
You want misinformation, here it is - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/why-wasnt-bill-gates-flagged-for-misinformation/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Small pox in Yemen, here we go - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/subscribers-only-covert-intel-smallpox-outbreak-confirmed?ref_src=aimlessnews
Uh oh, small pox headed to Germany - https://freewestmedia.com/2022/02/09/german-interior-minister-plans-massive-migrant-influx/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Good luck with that inflation - https://twitter.com/Ben__Rickert/status/1491216188348977156?ref_src=aimlessnews
Vaxx shuts down immune system - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dr-ryan-cole-speaks-out-alarming-rise-in-cancers-due-to-vaccine-effect-on-tumor-suppression-genes/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Doctors are fake heroes - https://twitter.com/clif_high/status/1491273148201070593?ref_src=aimlessnews
They have to make up racism, because there isn't any - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-college-student-charged-with-faking-racist-hate-crime/?ref_src=aimlessnews
But Disney is sure trying to the racism garbage - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disney-teaches-kids-about-microaggression/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Teachers union is the enemy of parents - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/teachers-union-boss-randi-weingarten-says-will-support-unmasking-kids-zero-covid-transmission-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Play by the rules when surfing - https://youtu.be/-ZoPR4pCwm0
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1491402643960664068?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Honk! Honk! Honk! - Original Song - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70AlB_CLrd0
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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