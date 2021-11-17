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Will the Move to a New Monetary System Happen Next Week?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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136 views • November 17, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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Peter Temple from worldcyclesinstitute.com and I spoke about the shift to a new financial system and what will be the financial reality of individuals, food production and cycles of collapse through past civilizations. From the Sumerians to present with Tesla technologies for energy production, a deep discussion indeed. What will be valuable in the new world from 2022 forward ?



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