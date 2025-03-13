Trump: EU treats US ‘very badly’

US President Donald Trump again accused the European Union of unfair treatment during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

In January, Trump also called out the EU at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating, "From America’s standpoint, the EU treats us very unfairly."

I decided to post this, since I uploaded a video this evening, that EU counter-tariffs on the US of over $67 Billion.

