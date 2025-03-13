© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump: EU treats US ‘very badly’
US President Donald Trump again accused the European Union of unfair treatment during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
In January, Trump also called out the EU at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating, "From America’s standpoint, the EU treats us very unfairly."
I decided to post this, since I uploaded a video this evening, that EU counter-tariffs on the US of over $67 Billion.
